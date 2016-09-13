NSA chief 'perplexed' that Twitter won't share key data

The National Security Agency chief said Tuesday he was "perplexed" over Twitter's move to block U.S. intelligence from accessing data which may help thwart violent attack plots.



McCain queried Rogers about a Wall Street Journal report in May that Twitter had blocked intelligence agencies from using Dataminr, which uses algorithms and location tools to reveal patterns among tweets.



McCain then said of Twitter: "So shame on them".



Media reports have said that Twitter, which owns a stake in Dataminr, did not want to appear to be too close to U.S. intelligence.

...