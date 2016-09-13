Colombian rebels trade guns for shovels ahead of peace meeting

Hundreds of FARC rebels are converging on a camp in southern Colombia to pour cement, shore up dirt roads and set up communications ahead of the group's congress this week, where delegates will ratify a peace deal to end 52 years of war.



Representatives from each unit of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will debate and vote on the accord reached last month after years of talks with the government.



As many as 1,000 delegates and media are expected at the 10th congress from Saturday, where rebels will discuss the five-point accord and their imminent entry into politics. Historically secretive, this congress is the first one open to civilians.

