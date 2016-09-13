Tusk says upcoming EU summit will focus on border control

European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday he wants an upcoming informal EU summit to assure participants that Europe can effectively defend its borders.



Tusk said that the "migration crisis" has exposed "weakness and chaos" in the EU's border security.



He spoke in Warsaw following a meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as he was sounding out opinion in EU capitals three days before the informal summit in Slovakia's capital Bratislava. At the summit, prime ministers from the member states, except from the U.K., will discuss the EU's future after Britain leaves.



The government has retorted that EU bodies should focus on bigger EU problems.



The government accuses Tusk of failing to defend Poland's interests in the EU.

...