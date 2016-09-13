Greenland sets record temperatures, ice melts early

In this July 26, 2011 file photo, drops of water fall from a melting iceberg near Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Antarctica's sea ice said to be vulnerable to sudden retreat
Ancient ice reveals vital clues about Earth's past climate
Thaw could release Cold War-era US toxic waste buried under Greenland's ice
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Antarctica's sea ice said to be vulnerable to sudden retreat
Ancient ice reveals vital clues about Earth's past climate
Thaw could release Cold War-era US toxic waste buried under Greenland's ice
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE