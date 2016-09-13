Hollande lauds defense cooperation as Airbus opens Romanian helicopter plant

Airbus opened a new plant to produce the H215 helicopter in Romania on Tuesday, a 50 million-euro ($56 million) investment which French President Francois Hollande said fits into efforts to promote European defence cooperation.



The Ghimbav plant, 180 km (110 miles) north of Bucharest, will house H215 production from procurement to after-sales, including design office activities, and will provide jobs for more than 300 employees in the long term, the company said.



Its first Romanian-made H215 helicopter is expected to roll off the assembly line in 2017, Ciolos said.

