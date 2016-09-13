Mike Pence refuses to call David Duke 'deplorable'

Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence refused Tuesday to say whether he thinks white supremacist David Duke is deplorable, repeating that he's "not in the name-calling business," as he tried to brush off the issue as a distraction.



Pence was asked at a news conference with House Republican leaders in Washington whether he wanted to amend comments he made on CNN the previous day.



On Tuesday, when he gathered with House Republican leaders, Pence again expressed frustration with being asked about Duke for a second day.



Pence tried to keep the focus on Clinton's original comments from an LGBT fundraiser Friday night, where she said half of Trump's supporters were "deplorables".

...