Trump presidency could cost US economy $1 trillion: Oxford Economics

The U.S. economy could be $1 trillion smaller than otherwise expected in 2021 if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, economics research firm Oxford Economics said Tuesday.



Oxford Economics said its baseline scenario assumes Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton triumphs in the Nov. 8 vote and a split Congress emerges – between a Republican U.S. House of Representatives and a Democratic U.S. Senate – which results largely in a continuation of current policies.

