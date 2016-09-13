Mexico arrests drug lord's wife

Mexican police have arrested the wife of a jailed leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel, authorities said Tuesday.



The Beltran Leyva family used to be among Mexico's most powerful criminal groups, but the brothers running the cartel have been killed or arrested.



Alfredo "El Mochomo" Beltran Leyva was captured by the army in 2008, his brother Arturo, or the "Chief of Chiefs," was killed in a shootout with troops a year later, and Hector was detained at a fish taco restaurant in central Mexico in 2014 .



His wife is not the first woman to be linked to Mexican drug cartel operations.

