Protesters who occupied Oregon refuge go on trial

A group of armed protesters who occupied a remote wildlife refuge in Oregon earlier this year, drawing attention to a decades-old conflict over public land use in the United States, went on trial Tuesday.



The issue of land rights for decades has been a thorny one in western U.S. states where the federal government owns most of the land.



The defendants face up to six years in prison on the conspiracy charge, up to five years in prison on the firearms charges and up to 10 years in prison on the charge of theft of government property.

...