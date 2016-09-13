Refugee girls, hoping for more than survival, need education: Malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Tuesday called on world leaders to provide education to girls in refugee camps to avoid them being forced into early marriage or child labor.



Yousafzai's statement comes a week before U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the first U.N. summit on refugees in New York where he is expected to urge leaders to do more to help refugees in countries like Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan and Kenya.



Almost 80 percent of all refugee adolescents are out of school, with girls making up the majority of those excluded from education, according to a report issued by the Malala Fund, which campaigns and fundraises for educational causes.



The report concluded by urging donors to commit to providing $2.9 billion by September 2019 to the Education Cannot Wait Fund, a new body to raise finance for the education of refugee children.

...