Spanish court to investigate politician from Rajoy's PP

Spain's Supreme Court said Tuesday it would investigate a prominent figure from the conservative People's Party (PP) for alleged money laundering offences, as politicians struggling to form a government clash over corruption cases.



Now a senator in Spain's upper house of parliament, Barbera – a PP heavyweight praised in the past by party leader and acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy – has legal protection and can be judged only by Spain's highest court.



In Spain investigating magistrates can look into a case and consider whether to formalize charges, and at a later stage, whether it should go to trial.



The case is likely to raise pressure on her to step down, at a time when the PP and other parties are mired in a political impasse after two inconclusive elections that have left Spain without a new government for over eight months.



Ciudadanos called Tuesday for the PP to ask Barbera to resign.

...