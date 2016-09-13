British man expected to plead guilty in Trump attack case

A British man accused of trying to grab a police officer's gun to shoot Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Las Vegas could face about two years in a U.S. prison and then deportation after an expected guilty plea, prosecutors said.



Sandford could have faced up to 20 years in a U.S. prison if he had been convicted at trial of both charges.



Sandford didn't get the gun before he was arrested and no shots were fired.



Under the plea deal, Sandford won't be able to appeal.



The plea agreement acknowledges Sandford had been in the U.S. illegally for almost 10 months at the time of his arrest.

...