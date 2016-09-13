Dakota Access CEO: Company committed to finishing project

The head of a Texas company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline told employees Tuesday that it is committed to the project despite strong opposition and a federal order to halt construction near an American Indian reservation in North Dakota.



The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others argue the project will impact drinking water for thousands of tribal members and millions downstream.



Warren's memo, which was released to some media outlets, is the first time in months the company has provided significant details of the project.



ETP removed damaged or vandalized construction equipment from the area near the protest site Tuesday.



Asked Tuesday if the removal indicates Energy Transfer Partners is backing down on its plans to build the pipeline, spokeswoman Vicki Granado underlined comments in an internal memo saying the company is committed to the project.

...