Obama hits at 'unfair' criticism of Clinton

U.S. President Barack Obama made his 2016 solo campaign debut Tuesday, hitting out at "unfair" criticism of Hillary Clinton and touting his own record.



Obama was appearing in a city that will be pivotal in deciding the presidential race in Pennsylvania – a virtual must-win state for Donald Trump.



Obama's appearance comes as 68-year-old Clinton was sidelined from the campaign trail by a bout of pneumonia that has raised broader questions about her health.



Obama, ran through a familiar list of achievements – from rescuing the economy to killing Osama bin Laden – and slammed today's Republicans as unworthy of leading the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan.

...