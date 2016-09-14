Chelsea Manning to receive gender transition surgery: lawyers

U.S. soldier Chelsea Manning, serving a 35-year prison term for passing classified files to WikiLeaks, ended her hunger strike Tuesday after the Army said she would be allowed to receive gender transition surgery, the American Civil Liberties Union said.



The 28-year-old Army private, who was born male but revealed after being convicted of espionage that she identifies as a woman, announced the hunger strike Friday.



Manning's treatment will begin with the surgery that was recommended by her psychologist in April, the ACLU, which represented Manning, said in a statement.



No transgender inmate has ever before received gender affirming surgical treatment in prison, the ACLU said.

