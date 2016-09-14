Openings set in major Chicago gang trial focused on killings

On trial for federal racketeering charges are six purported leaders of the Hobos street gang who prosecutors say murdered, maimed and tortured their way into controlling the most lucrative drug markets on the city's South Side.



Prosecutors will seek to prove that the defendants' criminal conspiracy involved at least nine murders, including the execution-style killing of semi-pro basketball player, Eddie Moss Jr., in a case of mistaken identity and the fatal drive-by shooting of two rival gang members outside a funeral home.



Prosecutors say the Hobos formed from several fractured gangs with home bases in Chicago public housing complexes that have since been demolished.

...