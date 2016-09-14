Indonesian clerics issue fatwa against forest fires

Indonesia's top Islamic clerical body said Wednesday it has issued a fatwa against intentionally starting forest fires in a bid to stop the blazes that cloak Southeast Asia in haze every year.



Fatwas have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action.



But it remained unclear whether the latest edict, issued Tuesday, would have any practical effect in the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and 255 million inhabitants.

