Australian parliament gets bill to set up gay marriage vote

Australia's prime minister introduced legislation to Parliament Wednesday that would allow a public but non-binding vote on gay marriage early next year.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a marriage equality advocate who is the only serving prime minister to attend the Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, introduced the bill on the first anniversary of his ascension to the top government job.



He replaced Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a gay marriage opponent who proposed that the public decide the issue with a popular vote and avoid a bitter debate in Parliament.



Shorten, who backs marriage equality, has not ruled out supporting the plebiscite to avoid a stalemate in Parliament over gay marriage that could last until the next election in three years.

