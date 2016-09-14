Maduro boasts start of Venezuela summit despite 'gringo pressure'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hailed the start Tuesday of a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement as a success despite what he said were attempts to wreck the gathering in the crisis-stricken nation.



Maduro, whom the opposition is vying to unseat via a recall referendum this year, has blamed the worries on what he says is a U.S.-led campaign seeking to sabotage his socialist administration.



A journalist publicizing a rare protest that saw Venezuelans run after Maduro in Margarita earlier this month banging pots-and-pans was jailed and accused of money laundering.



The noisy protest may fall on deaf ears, however, as summit participation appears thin and those coming, like leftist countries Bolivia, Ecuador and Cuba, are chiefly aligned with Maduro.



Venezuela has not published a list of attendees, but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Zimbabwe's president, Robert Mugabe, are also expected.

