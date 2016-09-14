Climate change 'significant and direct' threat to US military: reports

The effects of climate change endanger U.S. military operations and could increase the danger of international conflict, according to three new documents endorsed by retired top U.S. military officers and former national security officials.



It was signed by more than a dozen former senior military and national security officials, including retired General Anthony Zinni, former commander of the U.S. Central Command, and retired Admiral Samuel Locklear, head of the Pacific Command until last year.



They called on the next U.S. president to create a cabinet level position to deal with climate change and its impact on national security.

...