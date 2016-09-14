Suu Kyi to meet Obama in Washington for first time as Myanmar leader

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets with President Barack Obama Wednesday in her first visit to the United States since her party won a sweeping victory in last year's election, capping a decades-long journey from political prisoner to national leader.



With Suu Kyi no longer an opposition figure, the United States is weighing a further easing of sanctions against Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, as Obama looks to normalize relations with a country Washington shunned when it was ruled by a military junta.



Obama is expected to consult with Suu Kyi on whether to further ease U.S. sanctions to help investment and democratic transition in her country, the White House said.



The United States eased some sanctions against Myanmar earlier this year to support political reform but maintained most of its economic restrictions with an eye toward penalizing those it views as hampering the democratically elected government.

