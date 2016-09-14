China warns Taiwan not to allow Dalai Lama to visit

China Wednesday warned Taiwan against allowing exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to visit, after a high-profile Taiwan legislator invited him to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.



Taiwan's former president, Ma Ying-jeou, who favoured close economic ties with China, refused the Dalai Lama entry several times after his last visit to Taiwan in 2009 .



Taiwan's new President Tsai Ing-wen, elected in January, has not said whether the government would allow a visit by the Dalai Lama, who congratulated Tsai on her "remarkable" victory.



China is suspicious of Tsai and her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, even as Tsai insists she wants to maintain peace with China.

...