Maldives opposition leader in talks to 'topple' president

Nasheed became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives in 2008, but now lives in exile in London after he was jailed on terrorism charges that he says were politically motivated.



In the past he has accused Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives for 30 years and is still regarded as the power behind the throne, for his downfall.



An alliance between the 78-year-old Gayoom and Nasheed was unthinkable even a few months ago.



Almost all key opposition leaders and a number of ruling party dissidents have either been jailed or gone into exile since Yameen took office after winning a controversial run-off election against Nasheed in 2013 .



Nasheed was jailed for 13 years in 2015, but granted prison leave earlier this year for medical treatment in London where he secured political asylum.

...