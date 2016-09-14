EU's Juncker to urge 'unity' after Brexit

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker will urge the EU to stick together after the trauma of Britain's vote to leave when he delivers a keenly anticipated State of the Union speech Wednesday.



Two days before the 27 European Union leaders meet in Bratislava without Britain, Juncker is expected to unveil plans to boost prosperity and security in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world.



His annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg will also be closely watched after reports about the 61-year-old's health, and criticism about his role in the failure to stop Britain crashing out of the EU.



In a summit invitation letter published late Tuesday, EU President Donald Tusk said it would be a "fatal error" for the EU to ignore the lessons of Brexit, adding that Bratislava should be a "turning point' for securing the EU's borders.

