Trump child care plan breaks with conservative orthodoxy

Donald Trump rolled out a plan Tuesday aimed at making child care more affordable, guaranteeing new mothers six weeks of paid maternity leave and suggesting new incentives for employees to provide their workers childcare.



Child care is one of the biggest expenses many American families face, surpassing the cost of college and even housing in many states.



Trump previously proposed reducing child care costs by allowing parents to fully deduct the average cost of child care from their taxes. On Tuesday, he expanded that proposal to allow families with a stay-at-home parent to qualify for the deduction and to include costs associated with caring for elderly dependent relatives.



Trump also proposed incentives for employers to provide child-care options at work.



Trump laid out plans to create "Dependent Care Savings Accounts" that would allow families to set aside money to look after children or elderly parents.



Clinton, meanwhile, proposes that no family should spend more than 10 percent of its income on child care.

