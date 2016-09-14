Convalescing Hillary Clinton to return to campaign fray

Hillary Clinton returns Thursday to the White House campaign fray after a few days at home recovering from pneumonia in a health scare that rocked her bid to become America's first woman president.



Obama, meanwhile, made his 2016 solo debut in support of Hillary Clinton, hitting out at "unfair" criticism of the Democratic presidential nominee.



After an extremely rough few days for Clinton, Obama used a fiery appearance before a crowd of 6,000 in Philadelphia to try to turn the tables on Donald Trump.



While on the mend at home, Clinton had to relinquish campaign trail duties to her husband, former president Bill Clinton, and Obama.



Obama spoke in Philadelphia, a pivotal city in deciding the presidential contest in Pennsylvania, seen as a must-win state for Trump on November 8 .



Pence rejected accusations that Trump's campaign was seeking the support of white supremacists, including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who has endorsed Trump.



An altercation erupted late Monday at a Trump rally in Asheville, North Carolina, where a Trump supporter, his fists raised, yelled at and pushed a protester before slapping his face.

