Swiss party pulls support for EU immigration deal

A conservative Swiss party said it has decided to change course and push for quotas on immigrants from the European Union, raising the chances of a confrontation with Brussels.



The announcement also came a week before the Swiss lower house of parliament was due to vote on the compromise package. Under Swiss law, the changes demanded by the 2014 referendum must be put into place by February next year.



The withdrawal of the backing of the CVP's 27 lawmakers is not enough to sink the compromise deal in the 200-seat lower house.



But it marked a significant erosion of support for the agreement, which is already opposed by the hard-line Swiss People's Party (SVP), the largest group in the house with 65 MPs.

...