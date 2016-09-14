Boko Haram releases new video without embattled leader

Boko Haram has released a new video without its embattled leader Abubakar Shekau, lending weight to claims by the Nigerian army he had been gravely wounded in an airstrike.



Hundreds of poorly fed villagers and children, who are apparently Boko Haram supporters, are seen in the video filmed Monday.



The man says he is representing Shekau, who had allegedly been ousted by ISIS to which Boko Haram pledged allegiance in March 2015 .



Despite earlier claims by the Nigerian government that Shekau had been killed, the militant leader has resurfaced later in videos.

...