BBC to get new boss as PM May reverses Cameron decision

Cameron had told Rona Fairhead, who chairs the Trust, that when it was abolished she would be able to move seamlessly to a newly created role as chair of the BBC Board that will take over running the corporation next year.



But the Trust said on Wednesday that May's government had decided to run a competitive process to appoint the Board's first chair, and published a statement from Fairhead saying she would not be applying.



The government will appoint six of its members and the BBC eight.



Cameron, who resigned in June after failing to persuade Britain to vote to remain in the European Union, had told Fairhead at a private meeting in May that she could move from the old Trust to the new Board when the reforms were enacted.

