South African park kills 350 hippos, buffalos amid drought

Rangers in South Africa's biggest wildlife park are killing about 350 hippos and buffalos in an attempt to relieve the impact of the region's most severe drought in more than three decades.



Hippos and buffalos consume large amounts of vegetation, and many animals are expected to die anyway because of the drought, said Ike Phaahla, a parks service spokesman. A drought in the early 1990s reduced Kruger park's buffalo population by more than half to about 14,000, but the population rebounded.



Parks officials have described drought as a natural way of regulating wildlife populations.



Generations ago, an estimated 15,000 people lived in the area that was officially proclaimed as Kruger park in 1926 .

