Bodies of illegal gold miners retrieved in S.Africa

The bodies of the last two illegal miners trapped underground in South Africa's oldest gold mine have been retrieved, a community representative said Wednesday, bringing the death toll to three.



Volunteer rescue workers surfaced with the bodies late Tuesday, nearly a week after a man first went missing at the disused Langlaagte mine in Johannesburg.



Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said Monday his department had sealed off 200 holes in disused mines around Johannesburg in a bid to curb illegal mining.

