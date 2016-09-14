Philippines' Duterte 'lacks understanding' of rights: UN

The United Nations has said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has a "striking lack of understanding" of its human rights institutions in a rebuke over his crime war that has killed more than 3,000 people.



On Wednesday, Philippine Ambassador to the U.N. Cecilia Rebong said Duterte never empowered police to shoot to kill anyone.



Police reported Wednesday killing 1,506 people in anti-drug operations in just over two months since Duterte took office.



Zeid urged the Philippines to invite a U.N. human rights expert to investigate the killings.

