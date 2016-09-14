Rights groups to push for Snowden amnesty after film

Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union will Wednesday urge U.S. President Barack Obama to pardon NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden on the back of a new film by Oliver Stone.



Anti-establishment director Stone also called for a pardon at the Toronto film festival last week at a screening of his espionage thriller biopic, "Snowden".



Snowden's residency permit in Russia runs out next year.



U.S. authorities charged Snowden with espionage and theft of state secrets after he released thousands of classified National Security Agency documents to journalists Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras and Ewen MacAskill in 2013 .



Considered a traitor by some and a hero by others, the 33-year-old fled to Hong Kong, where he hid among Sri Lankan refugees in cramped tenements, and was later given political asylum in Russia after the U.S. revoked his passport.



Snowden himself called on Obama to pardon him in comments published by Britain's Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, arguing that it had been morally "necessary" to shine a light on mass surveillance.

...