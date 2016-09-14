Another French teen investigated for alleged terror ambitions

A French teenager linked to an ISIS extremist suspected of instigating several attacks in France was arrested Wednesday for allegedly offering to carry out a strike.



Investigators were on Wednesday searching the teenager's home in northeast Paris to try to ascertain whether he had been planning an imminent attack.



France has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists in the last two years.



French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Sunday said the terror threat was at a "maximum" and that the authorities were foiling attacks and smashing jihadist networks "every day".

