Franco-German duo to lead Commission's Brexit negotiations

The European Commission named Wednesday a senior German trade negotiator to join France's former EU finance commissioner at the head of the team negotiating Britain's departure from the European Union.



Commission chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker warned Wednesday London could not access the single market if it barred some EU citizens from working in Britain, while European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said the talks offered an occasion for progress rather than revenge.



Weyand, who served in the cabinet of French former EU trade chief Pascal Lamy from 1999 to 2004, has dealt with trade issues allied to Britain's interests, including talks under way with the United States on a trade and investment accord.

