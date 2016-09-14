Sweden re-militarises Baltic island of Gotland

Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland is once again home to a permanent military presence, the military said Wednesday, amid speculation over the country's ability to defend itself against a more assertive Russia.



The Swedish government decided in March 2015 to remilitarize the country's biggest island, where the last barracks were decommissioned in 2005 .



The move to make the troops permanent as of Wednesday came a year earlier than expected.



The Scandinavian country has deployed 150 infantry soldiers, with reinforcements expected in July next year.

...