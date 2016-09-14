Congo warlord on 7th day of hunger strike at ICC

Congolese former rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda Wednesday again refused to attend his war crimes trial on the seventh day of a hunger strike which is posing a legal dilemma for international judges.



Judge Robert Fremr warned the court's patience was "very close to the end," adding he believed Ntaganda had voluntarily waived his right to attend the trial.



In a rambling statement read to the court by Bourgon on Tuesday, Ntaganda took issue with the court's refusal last week to ease restrictions on visitors, saying he was losing hope of seeing his wife and children.



Despite speaking again to Ntaganda on Wednesday during a 10-minute break in the trial, Bourgon failed to persuade him to return to court.

...