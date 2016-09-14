Former Murdoch executives misled UK parliament over phone-hacking, lawmakers say

Two former executives from Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm should be formally admonished after misleading a parliamentary committee investigating claims of phone-hacking, lawmakers said Wednesday.



Colin Myler, the former editor of the defunct News of the World newspaper, and Tom Crone, the tabloid's top lawyer, were found in contempt of the House of Commons over evidence they gave to its Culture, Media and Sport Committee in 2009, a report by parliament's Privileges Committee found.



Myler and Crone have denied misleading lawmakers.

