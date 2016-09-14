EU seeks stricter controls on WhatsApp, Skype

The European Union will subject internet services like WhatsApp and Skype to similar rules that traditional telecommunications firms face, according to major reform proposals unveiled Wednesday.



In a major victory for traditional phone companies, the European Commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation bloc, recommended tighter privacy and security for services like Facebook-owned message service WhatsApp and Microsoft's video phone portal Skype.



The demands on services such as Skype are unprecedented, but were underplayed by the commission.

