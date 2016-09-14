India, Afghanistan call for end to all support of militants

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after signing of bilateral agreements in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Ghani is on a two-day visit to India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Kerry urges Pakistan to push harder against extremists
Indian army says kills three militants from Pakistan
India ready to send top diplomat to Pakistan for talks on terrorism: sources
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Kerry urges Pakistan to push harder against extremists
Indian army says kills three militants from Pakistan
India ready to send top diplomat to Pakistan for talks on terrorism: sources
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE