China to launch second space lab module, another manned mission

China will launch its second experimental space laboratory late on Thursday and another manned space mission next month, the government said, part of a broader plan to have a permanent manned space station in service around 2022 .



In a manned space mission in 2013, three Chinese astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an experimental space laboratory, the Tiangong 1, or "Heavenly Palace".



China will launch the Tiangong 2 just after 10 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday, a space program spokeswoman told a news conference carried live from the remote launch site in Jiuquan, in the Gobi desert.



China will launch a "core module" for its first space station some time around 2018, a senior official said in April, part of a plan for a permanent manned space station in service around 2022 .

...