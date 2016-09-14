Bulgaria demands millions in EU border aid

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov urged the European Union on Wednesday to "immediately" give his country 160 million euros ($180 million) to better protect its border with Turkey from migrants.



Bulgaria's border with Turkey is one of the key routes for migrants and refugees fleeing the conflict in Syria to try to enter the EU, which is struggling with the biggest migration crisis in its history.



Bulgaria has strung up a barbed wire barrier that will soon cover most of its 259-kilometer (160-mile) border with Turkey.

