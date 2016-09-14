European Parliament urges Poland to observe rule of law

The European Parliament urged Poland's euroskeptic government on Wednesday to resolve the country's constitutional crisis by the end of October, saying the paralysis of its top court was endangering democracy and fundamental rights.



In its recommendation, the Commission asked Polish authorities to appoint to the constitutional court three judges that had been lawfully chosen by the previous parliament but passed over by the new government.



Poland's President Andrzej Duda, a former member of the PiS, which now holds majority in both houses of the Polish parliament, is refusing to swear in the three judges appointed by the previous parliament, but did swear in three candidates nominated by the PiS, despite the Court's objections.

...