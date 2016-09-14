House panel approves bill prohibiting cash payments to Iran

In an election-year broadside, the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee approved legislation Wednesday to prohibit the United States from making cash payments to Iran and require that Congress be notified before any future claims settlements with Tehran are conducted.



Passage of the bill on a 21-16 vote comes a week after the Obama administration acknowledged it paid Iran $1.7 billion in cash earlier this year to settle a decades-old arbitration claim between the two countries.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Wednesday that GOP lawmakers never imagined a bill prohibiting cash payments to Iran would be necessary.



The Obama administration has said the arbitration payment and prisoner release were separate, but recently acknowledged the cash was used as leverage until the Americans were allowed to leave Iran.



The $1.3 billion covers what Iran and the U.S. agreed would be the interest on the $400 million over the decades.

