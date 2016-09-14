Melania Trump releases more immigration details, no records

Melania Trump released a letter Wednesday from an immigration attorney that provided more detail on what she said was her legal pathway to U.S. citizenship.



The two-page letter from New York attorney Michael J. Wildes, who has represented Donald Trump's companies, also advanced an alternate timeline for a nude photo shoot that had been cited in news reports as possible evidence of Mrs. Trump working as a model in New York City without authorization. At issue is whether the photo shoot occurred in 1995- before Mrs. Trump has said she began legally working in the U.S. -- or in 1996, as Mrs. Trump and Wildes assert.



The immigration file is one of several documents that the Trumps have refused to make public including Donald Trump's tax returns.



In his letter, Wildes dismissed news reports that Mrs. Trump had been professionally photographed posing nude in New York City in 1995 .



Wildes wrote that Mrs. Trump first entered the U.S. on Aug. 27, 1996, using a B-1/B-2 visitor visa.



Wildes said he did not represent Mrs. Trump during the process.

