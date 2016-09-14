Brazil's Lula and wife charged with corruption

Brazilian prosecutors filed corruption charges on Wednesday against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his wife and six others in the sprawling Petrobras kickback scandal, dealing a big blow to the popular leader's chances of a comeback.



Lula has denied ownership of the three-floor condo in Guaruj?.



Lula's fall, and that of the leftist party he founded in 1980, has been dramatic.



Recent polls have shown that despite the investigations targeting Lula and the Workers Party, he would be a favorite to win the next presidential election -- by far the Workers Party's best hope of regaining power.

...