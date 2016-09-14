Authorities: Man stabbed daughter, 6, as rangers approached

A man who lunged toward his 6-year-old daughter and stabbed her in her heart as two park rangers approached them along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina said he killed his daughter so that no one could take her from him again, a federal agent says in an affidavit.



The rangers became curious when they saw a car parked alongside the parkway Friday evening and noticed a man and young girl walking down an embankment in an area with no trails, picnic areas or designated camp sites, according to the affidavit.



Pickering had arrived for a supervised visit with Lila, then took her without the custodian's permission, the affidavit says.



Without warning, the ranger saw Pickering turn away and make a lunging motion toward Lila, who was standing a few feet behind him, the affidavit says.



The rangers drew the weapons and saw Lila with a knife protruding from her chest, the affidavit says.

...