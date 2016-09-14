Man accused of mailing dead animals to school job winner

A southern Indiana man passed over for a coaching and teaching position allegedly mailed four dead skunks and a dead raccoon to the successful applicant, court documents say.



Investigators also believe that Tarrants placed four phone calls to the Indiana Department of Child Services, making claims that the teacher/coach was having sex with an underage student and was sexually abusing the daughter of an acquaintance.



One contained a picture of a man's genitals and the teacher/coach's telephone number.

...