Months after Brexit vote, U.K. still in grips of uncertainty

Almost three months after the vote, Britons and Europeans still don't know when the departure will happen or how it will affect their work, travel, pocketbooks and prospects.



For now, Britain remains a member of the bloc, though an increasingly detached one, as the other 27 countries start to move on. EU leaders meet Friday in Slovakia – without the U.K. – to try to steer a way past challenges including violent extremism, the refugee crisis and economic woes.



EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker acknowledged Wednesday that Britain's departure was a blow.



The thorniest issue in divorce talks will likely be Britain's desire to limit immigration from other EU nations while retaining access to the bloc's single market of 500 million people.



That apparent impasse means uncertainty for some 3 million EU citizens in Britain and over 1 million Britons in other EU countries.



Will any EU citizens who live in Britain now have to leave?



That would bring EU tariffs on U.K. goods and a deep shock to the British economy.

