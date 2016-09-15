EU chief appeals for unity in Europe rife with division

With Britain walking away and some eastern nations routinely showing open hostility, the European Union's chief Wednesday painted a bleak picture of the bloc, imploring the 27 remaining nations to stop bickering at a time when ever more people question its relevance.



The president wants to reinvigorate the union from within, despite the chorus of voices criticizing the EU's centralized decision-making and institutions.



He specifically said the EU must do more in the defense field, and no longer be overly dependent on the U.S. He said it should start with the creation of an EU military headquarters and work toward a common military force.



It cuts to the core of the power struggle within the EU, as the 27 EU leaders, minus Britain's Theresa May, meet Friday in Bratislava, looking for ways to move forward.



Juncker also warned that Britain should expect not to get the same access to the EU's unified market as if nothing happened.

